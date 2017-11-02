Community

Arcadia Police Joins Pink Patch Project

The Arcadia Police’s Pink Patch. -Courtesy photo

The Arcadia Police Department is now part of the Pink Patch Project, joining numerous other agencies in this great public awareness campaign. The Pink Patch Project brings attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease. It is a collaborative effort between the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association and public safety agencies throughout the country and beyond. Originating in Southern California, it is quickly becoming an international initiative.

Sales of the APD Pink Patch will benefit the City of Hope in Duarte. Patches are available for sale at the front counter of APD, $10.00 each. You can also obtain a patch by mailing your payment, along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope, to the Arcadia Police Officers’ Association, PO Box 661044, Arcadia CA 91066. Please make checks payable to APOA. For additional information, please contact either Sgt. Brian Ortiz or Sgt. Stan Flores at 626-574-5150.

November 2, 2017

