5th Annual Smokin’ Jack Charity Cigar and Whiskey Night

Celebrating its 5th anniversary this year is the annual “Smokin’ Jack Charity Cigar and Whiskey Tasting Event” presented by the Arcadia Association of Realtors. What started as a small, casual affair has grown into the preeminent event it is today blending good times with great friends and raising needed funds for local charities right here in the San Gabriel Valley. The AAR donates over $25,000 annually to local organizations.

This year the event is being held poolside at the Doubletree Hotel in Monrovia on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Non-cigar smokers always love this event too as there is a separate non-smoking area just for them. Every attendee will enjoy delicious food, one drink ticket for a drink of their choice, three whiskey or other spirit tastings, a silent auction, live auction, photo booth and a live DJ. A cigar vendor will also be on site to assist you. Admission is $39 and tickets may be purchased online at www.TheAAR.com or by calling the Association office at 626-446-2115. Ready, set, Smokin’ Jack.