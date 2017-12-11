6-Foot Menorah to Light up Arcadia Dec. 12

As part of world’s largest Chanukah observance

Chabad of Arcadia will ignite a public 6-foot menorah erected at Arcadia Transit Plaza at 5:30 p.m., followed by a community-wide celebration on the first night of Chanukah, which falls on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The ceremony will feature Arcadia’s Mayor Peter Amundson and many honorable dignitaries. Following the menorah lighting ceremony, hundreds will dance, sing and eat the night away with live music, arts & crafts for the kids, door prizes and a load of community fun!

The public menorah lighting was organized by Chabad Rabbi Sholom Stiefel of Chabad of Arcadia, who remarked, “The Menorah serves as a symbol of Arcadia’s dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all its citizens to worship G-d freely, openly, and with pride. We chose a theme of the Statue of Liberty because specifically in America, a nation that was founded upon and vigorously protects the right of every person to practice his or her religion free from restraint and persecution, the Menorah takes on profound significance, embodying both religious and constitutional principles.”

Sam Tsarovsky of Monrovia, CA (originally from Kiev, Ukraine) who is looking forward to attending the public menorah lighting commented, “I want my grandkids to grow up with pride in their Jewish heritage and a feeling of equality and self-confident as an American. Chabad’s Chanukah Menorahs are arguably one of the most important developments ever to help my grandchildren’s education. I wish they had this when my kids were growing up.”

Arcadia’s menorah is one of thousands of large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad throughout the world, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.

Throughout the State of California, Chabad will be presenting scores of Chanukah events and celebrations, including public menorah lighting’s, giant menorahs made out of ice and Legos, Menorah Parades, Latkes parties, Giant Dreidel Houses,“Chanukah Wonderlands” and more. To find a local event in California or practically anywhere throughout the world, visit www.Chabad.org/ChanukahEvents. For more information about Chanukah and a local schedule of events visit www.JewishArcadia.com/Chanukah.

WHEN:

Menorah Lighting on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Arcadia Transit Plaza

95-99 East S. Clara Street.

Arcadia, CA 91007

WHY:

Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, recalls the victory more than 2,100 years ago of a militarily weak but spiritually strong Jewish people who defeated a ruthless enemy that had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life, prohibit religious freedom and force the Jewish people to accept a foreign religion. During the occupation of Jerusalem and the Temple, the Syrian Greeks desecrated and defiled the oils prepared for the lighting of the Menorah, which was part of the daily service in the temple. Upon recapturing the Temple from the Syrian Greeks, the Jewish people found only one jar of undefiled oil, enough to burn only one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight days until new, pure olive oil was produced. In commemoration of this event, the Jewish people celebrate Chanukah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabra known as a Menorah. The Menorah is placed in highly-visible place to publicize the miracle, with its message of hope and religious freedom, to all. Today, people of all faiths consider the Chanukah holiday as a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness.