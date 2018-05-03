Community

Arcadia Apache Football’s Inaugural Alumni Golf Tournament Slated June 21

Arcadia Apache Football is holding its Inaugural Alumni Golf Tournament next month. On June 21.                                                      – Courtesy photo

Arcadia Apache Football is holding its Inaugural Alumni Golf Tournament next month.

On June 21, the big fundraiser for Arcadia Apache Football starts at 7 am at Santa Anita Golf Course.

There will be a scramble format for both men and women. Additionally, there will be the longest drive tournament; closest to the pin; largest class turnout contest; live and silent auctions; alumni and sponsor flights; on course beverages and lunch as well as an after game social.

Register at: apachefootball.com/events or contact Michael Winnen @ Ahsepc@gmail.com

 

May 3, 2018

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
EDITORIAL CALENDAR
May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching