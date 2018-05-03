Arcadia Apache Football’s Inaugural Alumni Golf Tournament Slated June 21

Arcadia Apache Football is holding its Inaugural Alumni Golf Tournament next month.

On June 21, the big fundraiser for Arcadia Apache Football starts at 7 am at Santa Anita Golf Course.

There will be a scramble format for both men and women. Additionally, there will be the longest drive tournament; closest to the pin; largest class turnout contest; live and silent auctions; alumni and sponsor flights; on course beverages and lunch as well as an after game social.

Register at: apachefootball.com/events or contact Michael Winnen @ Ahsepc@gmail.com