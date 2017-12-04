Arcadia Beautiful Holiday Decoration Awards are Coming to Town

It’s already November and Santa and his elves are starting to gear up for the Holiday Decoration Awards on Dec. 14. As the excitement of the season kicks in, haul out your decorations, string your lights, and spread holiday cheer. Judged by the Arcadia Beautiful Commission, this annual event recognizes properties decorated in the most festive and creative ways. Get ready to deck the halls and illuminate the community with holiday spirit!

“The Holiday Decoration Awards are a great tradition in the City of Arcadia. This contest recognizes residents who enjoy displaying their holiday spirit,” said Jan Shimmin, Chairperson for the Arcadia Beautiful Commission.

To be considered for an award, please have your decorations up before Monday, Dec. 5. Once your home is decorated, leave your lights on until 10 p.m. for nomination and judging purposes. Winners of a Holiday Decoration Award will receive a yard sign, holiday gift, and a personal visit from the Santa Squad on Thursday, Dec. 14.

To nominate a property for consideration, please call the City Manager’s Office at (626) 574-5434 or email lshakarian@ArcadiaCA.gov before Monday, Dec. 5. Please include the complete address including the street, avenue, etc.

Properties are only eligible to win every 4 years.