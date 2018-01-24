Arcadia Blues Club: One of the City’s Best Kept

By Maria Molak, business owner

For this week’s Highlighting Downtown Arcadia column, I’ve been invited by the DAIA to talk about one of the city’s best kept secrets, the Arcadia Blues Club. Since 2005, we have been located at 16 E. Huntington Drive in Downtown Arcadia just east of Santa Anita Ave. Prior to that we were open over 20 years in another Southern California city. We are a small business, operated by a husband and wife team with a passion for blues and keeping the blues alive. We are considered patrons of the blues and are helping musicians to have a licensed venue to showcase their talents for fans that appreciate them. You do not have to drive out of the area to see and hear the best musicians in concert. We are right in your backyard with plenty of free city parking and a great location. We are dedicated to the cause and it has always been labor of love for us.

Arcadia Blues Club, (ABC for short) specializes in live blues concerts with the best of the best talent to perform here. We book on average 80 concerts per year, mostly on Friday and Saturday nights, depending on the schedule of touring bands. We have two stages and always two bands on-hand that play alternate sets for a nonstop live music experience. Our house band “Bobby Bluehouse” is one of the top blues bands and all four members are great musicians who played all over the world with the best there is. All four band members sing, and my husband and ABC co-owner Bobby Bluehouse is the band leader, drummer, and writes his own songs and music. Our regular customers love the house band. We open at 7 pm and music starts at 8 pm. There is a small cover charge with a discount per ticket before 8:30 pm. Patrons under 18 years old are welcome as long as they are with an adult. We want young people to experience the blues and the talent that we bring to Arcadia. Food and variety of beverages including beer, wine and alcohol is available. We also have free billiards.

Most of the customers that come to our concerts are out of the area and many of them from very far away. They often stay in local hotels so they can walk to ABC. Throughout the year, we also donate our venue for fundraisers, local schools and colleges for their performances and other worthwhile causes. Locals who come in for the first time are amazed with what we offer to this community. Some of the top names that performed or are scheduled to perform at ABC are: Coco Montoya, Delgado Brothers, Rod Piazza, Phillip Sayze, James Intveld, Chris Cain, Eric Sardinas, Jimmy Thackery, Debbie Davis, Guitar Shorty and many more. Our website includes a full calendar www.arcadiabluesclub.com (626) 447-9349. Mention this article, and for every party of 4 people we will give you the 5th admission for free. We hope to see you soon.