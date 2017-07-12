Arcadia Book Discussion Begins July 25

Join a fun group of fellow readers to discuss the book of the month every fourth Tuesday. This free program is a great way to meet new and interesting people and to take part in a lively discussion. The group meets in the Library Conference Room and no registration is required. Copies of the book to be discussed will be available for checkout at the Library. Materials for this program are generously funded by the Friends of the Arcadia Public Library.

‘Lab Girl’ by Hope Jahren

Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m.

‘A Spool of Blue Thread’ by Anne Tyler

Tuesday, August 22 at 10 a.m.

For more information, please call (626) 821-5569 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/library. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.