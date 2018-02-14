Arcadia Community Center Take Heart to Health

February is Heart Health month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. There are over 1 million men and women who die each year of heart disease. Arcadia Senior Services in partnership with Methodist Hospital is having a free special health presentation on Tuesday, February 27 at 1:30 p.m. Cardiologist, Dr. Grace Huang will speak on “Heart Disease and Stress”. Stress exposes your body to unhealthy elevated levels of stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. Studies also link stress to changes in the way blood clots, which increases the risk of heart attacks. The heart health lecture will take place at the Arcadia Community Center, 365 Campus Drive, Arcadia. Registration is currently underway and can be made by calling Arcadia Senior Services 626.574.5130.