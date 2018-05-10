Arcadia Community Center to host “Be Heart Healthy” Program

A special heart health program is being held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Arcadia Community Center, 365 Campus Drive. Dr. George Lin, an Interventional Cardiologist will be the guest speaker. Dr. Lin will talk about changes you can make and ways to keep your heart healthy including, signs and symptoms of coronary heart disease and if you are at risk. If interested in attending this free health presentation, please call Arcadia Community Services 626.574.5130. This program is brought to you by Arcadia Senior Services and Methodist Hospital. It is for individuals age 50 and over.