Arcadia Festival of Bands Parade: APD Announces Road Closures Saturday

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the 64th Annual Festival of Bands Parade will take place within the City of Arcadia. This year’s parade route will travel south on Baldwin Avenue from Huntington Drive, turn east on Duarte Road, turn north on El Monte Avenue and end on Campus Drive in front of the high school.

During the parade, Baldwin Avenue, Duarte Road, El Monte Avenue, and Campus Drive will be closed in these areas to vehicular traffic with the exception of residential traffic on Duarte Road between Lovell and El Monte Avenue. In this area, residents will be allowed to drive from their homes eastbound on Duarte Road and out of the area assisted by police personnel.

There will be no street parking in the above areas on Nov.18 between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Temporary ‘No Parking’ signs will be posted – vehicles parked in violation will be towed.

The temporary road closures will be from 8 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m. and may require you or your patrons to access your home or business from an alternate route. Businesses on the south side of Duarte Road will require customer access from Naomi Avenue. Businesses on the north side of Duarte Road will require customer access from Arcadia Avenue.

Residents living south of Huntington Drive, north of Duarte Road, east of Baldwin Avenue, and west of Holly Avenue should use Huntington Drive and La Cadena as the main ingress and egress to come and go from the area.

The Festival of Bands has a wonderful tradition of showcasing the finest high school bands in California and the nation. Arcadians are proud to act as host each year. If you have any questions, please contact Sergeant Kollin Cieadlo at (626) 574-5475 or email at kcieadlo@arcadiaca.gov.

