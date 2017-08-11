Arcadia Fire and Community Unite to Help Fairview Fire Victims

The Arcadia Firefighters’ Association hosted a private dinner event for the displaced Families of the Fairview Fire Thursday August 10. Assistance League volunteers assisted and Matt Denny’s provided the dinner. The event was held so that the Families can meet with, and receive support from various community organizations including Foothill Unity Center. The Arcadia Firefighters presented the families with some checks and donations from various businesses as well. In addition several Arcadia police officers donated to help the victims.

Many families lost everything they own and are now homeless. If you can help the Arcadia Firefighters’ efforts please see the go fund me site or mail a check.

Checks for the Fairview Fire Families can be made out to: Arcadia Firefighters Relief Fund and mailed to Arcadia Fire Fighters Association, PO Box 661865, Arcadia, CA 91066.

Donors can also give online via GoFundMe

The Association is working with the American Red Cross to determine the displaced residents’ needs and will use that information to decide how the money is distributed.

There will be a full report by Monica Sanchez on firefighters’ and community efforts to help these displaced individuals in next week’s Arcadia Weekly.