The Arcadia Fire Department, Methodist Hospital and Arcadia High School partnered together in an LA County-wide Side Walk CPR initiative that teaches some basic life-saving skills anyone can do, if properly trained.

Arcadia Firefighters and medical professionals of Methodist Hospital taught Arcadia High School students the correct “hands-only” Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Firefighters first explained the methodology and reasons one would perform CPR and how to alert the authorities as early as possible by dialing 911.

For every minute a person in need of CPR goes without it, survival from cardiac arrest decreases by 7-10 percent. Hands-only CPR has been proven to be as effective as standard CPR. With 70 percent of cardiac arrests occurring at home, it is likely the life saved with CPR is that of a loved one. Hands-only CPR, which consists of chest compressions minus mouth-to-mouth breathing.

More information about Hands-Only CPR can be found at www.handsonlycpr.org/