Fourth of July Safety Tips for Arcadia Residents

It’s time for Fourth of July celebrations – fireworks, a backyard barbecue, maybe a trip to the beach. Whatever people have planned, the American Red Cross and Fire Departments everywhere wants them to enjoy their holiday and has steps they can follow to be safe.

Sparkler & Fireworks Safety

More than 50,000 fires are caused by fireworks every year. Take the proper precautions when operating fireworks.

– Never disassemble or try to make your own fireworks.

– Don’t point sparklers, or fireworks at yourself or others, especially while they’re being lit.

– Only light fireworks on the ground and in areas that are dry and fire resistant.

– Don’t attempt to light multiple devices at the same time.

– Never allow young children to handle fireworks or sparklers.

– Always keep a portable fire extinguisher close by. Also keep a water hose or buckets of water nearby to put out fires.

Water Activity Safety

As July is one of the hottest months of the year, many families turn to water activities to beat the heat. However, even fun water activities have serious risks if the proper precautions aren’t taken.

– Review safe boating practices.

– Never consume alcohol while driving a boat.

– Before boating, always check that there are enough life preservers on hand for every passenger.

– Set water safety rules for your family.

– Pools should be enclosed completely with a fence to restrict access to the area. Consider installing wireless outdoor sensors that will alert you via phone or with a chime inside your home if the sensors are activated.

– Keep a first aid kit near the pool.

Grilling Safety

Every year people in this country are injured while using backyard charcoal or gas grills. Follow these steps to safely cook up treats for the backyard barbecue:

– Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

– Never grill indoors – not in your house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area.

– Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill.

– Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

– Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

– Never add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

– Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when using grills.