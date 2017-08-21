Community

Arcadia Gardens Retirement Hotel Summer of The Centenarian Slated Aug 24

– Courtesy photo

The Arcadia Gardens Retirement Hotel will be celebrating those who have thrived for 100 years or more on Aug. 24. Residents to be honored in this celebration include:

Helen Terrill (102 years old)

Marvelyn Bailer (101 years old)

William Vargo (100 years old)

Virginia Carr (100 years old)

Marie Fay (100 years old)

The honorees will be joined by Arcadia Gardens staff, friends and family as well as special guests Arcadia Mayor Peter Amundson and city council members.

Event info: Aug. 24, 2017, 12:15 p.m. in the Dining Room at Arcadia Gardens Retirement Hotel

720 W Camino Real, Arcadia CA 91007

(626) 574-8571

*Cake Will Be Served

August 21, 2017

