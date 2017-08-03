Community

Arcadia Hospital Hosts Wedding Anniversary for Former Critical Care Patient

The couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary surrounded by family. – Courtesy photo

The Critical Care Unit at Methodist Hospital hosted a very special event recently when physicians and staff gathered to celebrate the first wedding anniversary of former patient Omar Elhousseiny, a former Pasadena police officer, and his wife Osiris Negrete, a police dispatcher. The couple was married in July 2016 in the CCU while Omar was battling Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition that can cause almost full-body paralysis.

After 183 days of hospital and rehabilitation care at Methodist Hospital and other facilities, Omar was discharged to home in early 2017. He continues to undergo physical therapy and treatment and is making progress every day.

 

August 3, 2017

