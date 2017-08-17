Arcadia Host Lions Club Foundation Celebrates Arcadia Unified in 28th Annual Back-to-School BBQ

For 28 years, the Arcadia Unified School District and the Arcadia Host Lions Club Foundation have partnered to host an annual Welcome Back-to-School BBQ for Arcadia Unified School District (AUSD) teachers and staff.

At this year’s Annual Back-to-School BBQ, held on Aug. 15 (the eve of Arcadia High School’s first day), AUSD teachers and staff were treated to burgers, hot dogs, ice cream sundaes, and more—all served by the warm, smiling faces of the Arcadia Lions Club volunteers and Arcadia High Leo Club members. Driftwood Dairy and Vista Cove Assisted Living also helped throw the event by donating supplies.

High-fives, hugs, and handshakes filled Arcadia High’s rally court as teachers and staff shared their summer stories and exciting plans to embrace AUSD’s new tagline, “Imagine, Inquire, Inspire” for the 2017-2018 school year ahead.