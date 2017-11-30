Arcadia Hosts Holiday Market Featuring More Than 100 Local Artisans, Food, and Wine

The Downtown Arcadia Holiday Market promises to fill South First Avenue with a holiday artisan shopping market like Arcadia has never seen before. With more than 100 local artisans highlighting their handicraft and food items, there will be something for everyone at this artisanal street fair. The market takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on South First Ave in Downtown Arcadia.

With a particular emphasis in products made in the United States, visitors to the Holiday Market can start filling their holiday shopping list. Featured items include products for the home, jewelry, pet products, and gourmet food items. Visitors will have an opportunity to get a family photo with Santa in front of Arcadia Fire Department’s vintage fire truck. The Downtown Arcadia Improvement Association will also host a raffle for several prizes from local Downtown Arcadia businesses during the event.

Parking is available in the public parking lot between Huntington and Wheeler, or ride public transportation with the Metro Gold Line, exiting at the Arcadia station. The Downtown Arcadia Improvement Association and the City of Arcadia are sponsoring the Holiday Market. For a full list of vendors, please visit http://artisanalla.com/.

For more information, please call Arcadia City Hall at (626)-574-5401.