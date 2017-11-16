Arcadia K9 Officers on the Job 24-7

Arcadia K-9 Program is back in full force here in Arcadia. Thanks to the contribution of the community and the hard work of the Arcadia Police Department, there are two K-9 units in town, comprised of Zoli and Kota and the officers who are trained to be their handlers and partners.

Get your collectible Zoli and Kota trading cards from a Foundation member or from the K-9 Officers!

Thank you to our friends at the Workshop in Arcadia for your generous donation of these great designs and quality cards.