Arcadia K9 Officers on the Job 24-7

Zoli and Kota, Arcadia PD’s new K-9 units. – Courtesy photo

Arcadia K-9 Program is back in full force here in Arcadia. Thanks to the contribution of the community and the hard work of the Arcadia Police Department, there are two K-9 units in town, comprised of Zoli and Kota and the officers who are trained to be their handlers and partners.
Get your collectible Zoli and Kota trading cards from a Foundation member or from the K-9 Officers!
Thank you to our friends at the Workshop in Arcadia for your generous donation of these great designs and quality cards.

November 16, 2017

