Community

Arcadia Library Accepting Registration for ‘Summer at Your Library’

Arcadia Library promises fun and adventure for kids this summer. – Courtesy photo

By Staff

Summer at Your Library 2018 online registration for children, teens, and adults will start on Saturday, May 26. This year’s theme, “Reading Takes You Everywhere,” promises fun and adventure as the library kicks off summer with a celebration of books, reading, and all things Star Wars on Saturday, June 2, at 2 p.m. Summer at Your Library 2018 will feature special events sure to appeal to all ages, including dance and animal shows for children, as well as a Star Wars trivia night for teens and adults.

For more information please call (626) 821-5566, or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Rd. The Library is open Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.

May 21, 2018

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


You may also like

Arcadia’s Gilb Museum to Host Spring Soiree
Arcadia’s Recreation and Community Services Department Accepting Summer Registrations
Trucks Galore at Arcadia’s Santa Anita Park This Weekend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
EDITORIAL CALENDAR
May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching