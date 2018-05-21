Arcadia Library Accepting Registration for ‘Summer at Your Library’

By Staff

Summer at Your Library 2018 online registration for children, teens, and adults will start on Saturday, May 26. This year’s theme, “Reading Takes You Everywhere,” promises fun and adventure as the library kicks off summer with a celebration of books, reading, and all things Star Wars on Saturday, June 2, at 2 p.m. Summer at Your Library 2018 will feature special events sure to appeal to all ages, including dance and animal shows for children, as well as a Star Wars trivia night for teens and adults.

For more information please call (626) 821-5566, or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Rd. The Library is open Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.