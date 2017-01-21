Arcadia Library to Host Naturalization Information Session

January 21st, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

On Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m., the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will be holding a free information session on Citizenship and Immigration Services at the Arcadia Public Library.

For more information please call (626) 821-5569. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia. The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can also follow the library on Twitter and Facebook.