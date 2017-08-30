Arcadia Moon Festival to be Held at LA Arboretum, Sept. 30

A unique cultural experience that pays tribute to the Harvest Moon, Chinese style

Enjoy an autumn evening of Chinese music, dance, martial arts and storytelling as we observe the moon rise over the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden. This traditional Chinese celebration is held when the full moon is at its brightest for the year. Learn about the legends, folklore and moon cakes associated with this significant cultural occasion. New this year is a live performance of the Legend of the Moon Festival. The event is sponsored by the Arcadia Chinese Association and the Los Angeles Arboretum Foundation.

The Moon Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Tickets purchased prior to event are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 – 18 and seniors 62 years old or older, while children under 11 years old are free. Tickets purchased the day of the event are $14 for adults, and $8 for children ages 12 – 18 and seniors 62 years old or older. For more information, you can visit www.arboretum.org or call (626) 821-3222.