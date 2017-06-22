Arcadia Paramedic Program Saves Lives and More

The Paramedic Membership Program (PMP) is an official program of the City of Arcadia that offers both businesses and residents free unlimited 24-hour emergency paramedic and ambulance service for a nominal yearly fee. Since its inception, the Paramedic Membership Program has saved Arcadia residents tens of thousands of dollars in emergency ambulance bills.

All City of Arcadia residents and business owners are eligible to become a member of this valuable program. Members can ensure that they will be protected from any out-of-pocket expenses for paramedic and emergency ambulance services provided within the City of Arcadia boundaries by the Arcadia Fire Department or its authorized ambulance service provider.

Annual membership fees are listed below:

Residents: $51 per year for regular membership.

-Discounted fee of $24 per year for qualifying low-income residents or $27 per year for residents who are living at a retirement facility.

Businesses: starting at $54 per year (fees are based on total number of employees).

This program is especially beneficial to anyone who has high deductibles and/or co-payments, a chronic medical condition, or those with no insurance. In addition, many people find out after the fact that emergency paramedic and ambulance charges are often not fully covered by their existing insurance coverage, including Medicare. Considering the cost of one emergency ambulance trip can exceed $1,500 these days, this program is an excellent investment.

For additional information about the Paramedic Membership Program or to obtain an application, please click on the following links or call (626) 574-5126.