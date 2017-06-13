Arcadia Public Library Events For June

With school out of session, the Arcadia Public library is putting together some events over the summer. Beginning in the month of June, children of all ages can enjoy musical concerts, learn how to use their gizmos and more. Here is a list of some of the events within the next couple of weeks.

Kid Concerts

Monday evenings (6/26, 7/10, & 7/24) there will be live musical concerts for children and their families. The Events kick off at 6 p.m. with fun kid activities and music will follow at 6:30 p.m. Concerts will take place on the Library’s lawn, so please bring comfortable seating or a blanket. These events are suitable for all ages and are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Arcadia Public Library.

Marionette Magic

On Saturday, June 24, enjoy an entertaining variety marionette show featuring a host of fun characters. There will be two shows, one at 2:30 p.m. and the other at 4 p.m. This event is suitable for all ages and is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Arcadia Public Library.

Family Film Fun

Visit the Library Friday afternoons and enjoy some fun feature films suitable for the whole family. Children under 11 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Showtime is 2:30 p.m. on 6/23, 6/30, 7/7, 7/14, 7/21, and 7/28.

One-on-One Computer Tutoring Registration

Need some help getting up to speed with your phone, tablet or computer? Register for one or more free one-hour sessions with our computer tutors. Registration begins Friday, June 23, 2017 for our July, August, and September sessions. In-person registration for Arcadia residents only (with valid ID) will be available form 10 a.m. to noon. In-person registration for all others will begin at noon. Phone registration will be available starting at 2 p.m. There is a limit of four tutoring sessions per person, per quarter. Sessions fill up fast, so register early!