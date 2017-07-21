Arcadia Public Library Future Events

The Arcadia Public Library will be holding future events within the next couple of weeks. Here is a list of some of them.

Fantastic Patrick

Join the Arcadia Public Library Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., or 4 p.m. for Fantastic Patrick, the One Man Circus Band – a comedy/variety show featuring juggling, face-balancing, fun volunteer interaction, and a unique unicycle finale. It’s loads of fun for the whole family. This event is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Arcadia Public Library.

John Muir Exhibit and Talk

The Arcadia Public Library will mark the 140th anniversary of renowned naturalist and writer John Muir’s first visit to Southern California with a rare book exhibit and interactive presentation by local historian Ed Andersen. The exhibit, which will run from August 1-31, will include several first editions of Muir’s writings. The presentation will take place on Saturday, August 26 at 1 p.m.

Adult Recess

Join the Arcadia Public Library 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month for Adult Recess, where adults go to play, craft, color, and more. Recess on August 1 will feature coloring and hand lettering 101. Recess on September 5 will feature coloring and an upcycled book craft. Supplies, snacks, and drinks are provided. This event is open to adults 18 years of age and older.