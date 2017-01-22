Arcadia Public Library to Host ‘After Hours’ Speed Dating

January 22nd, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Making new friends can be difficult, especially if you are new to town and busy with college or a new job. Have some fun and come out for an evening of platonic speed dating. This “after hours” program will take place on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Cay Mortenson Auditorium at the Arcadia Public Library. This program is for those 18 years of age and older and advance registration is required to attend.

For more information and to register, please call (626) 821-5569. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia. The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.