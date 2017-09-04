Arcadia Recreation and Community Senior Services Offer Lip Reading and Brain Aerobics

The City of Arcadia Recreation & Community Services Department – Senior Services Division is offering a Lip Reading/Brain Aerobics class for adults, 50+ years of age.

This course is offered as a communication tool for the hard of hearing and the goal of the class is to help students regain confidence and lessen the feelings of isolation.

The class is facilitated by licensed speech pathologist, Francine Katz and is located at 365 Campus Drive, Arcadia 91007. Courses can be taken either on Mondays, which begins Sept. 11 or Wednesdays, Sept. 13 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and the fee is $4 for the 16 week course.

For more information call Arcadia Senior Services at (626) 574-5130 or log onto to www.ArcadiaCa.gov