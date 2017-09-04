Community

Arcadia Recreation and Community Senior Services Offer Lip Reading and Brain Aerobics

– Diabetes Care (CC BY-NC 2.0) via flickr

The City of Arcadia Recreation & Community Services Department – Senior Services Division is offering a Lip Reading/Brain Aerobics class for adults, 50+ years of age.

This course is offered as a communication tool for the hard of hearing and the goal of the class is to help students regain confidence and lessen the feelings of isolation.

The class is facilitated by licensed speech pathologist, Francine Katz and is located at 365 Campus Drive, Arcadia 91007. Courses can be taken either on Mondays, which begins Sept.  11 or Wednesdays, Sept. 13 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and the fee is $4 for the 16 week course.

For more information call Arcadia Senior Services at (626) 574-5130 or log onto to www.ArcadiaCa.gov

September 4, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community

Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching