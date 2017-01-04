Arcadia Recreation and Community Services Department Winter Registration

January 4th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

‘Dreams don’t work unless you do!’

This is a new year, do something today that your future self will thank you for…come join the Recreation and Community Services Department and start fresh by signing up for some invigorating exercise classes. There will be Zumba, Bellyfit, Blast That Belly Fat, Pilates, Crossfit, Ultimate and Complete Total Body Workout, Body Sculpting, Kickboxing and Anything Goes Workout. Pick up the latest copy of “The Peacock Buzz” to find out what is going on in the City of Arcadia.

Copies will be available at the City of Arcadia Recreation Office, Library and City Hall. For specific class information or registration forms go to the City’s website at www.arcadiaca.gov under Recreation and Community Services Department. Registration for classes and activities has begun for walk-in, mail-in, on-line or fax-in. Try something new this winter or sign up for your old favorites. If you don’t already have an account, go online and create your own.

For questions on how to sign up on-line please call (626) 574-5113 or come to the Recreation Office, 375 Campus Drive. Courses are offered at the Community Center, 365 Campus Drive, the Museum Education Center, 382 W. Huntington Drive and the gymnasium located at Dana Middle School, 1401 S. First Ave. For specifics on class dates, times and locations, please contact the Recreation and Community Services Department at (626) 574-5113 or log onto the City of Arcadia Website at www.arcadiaca.gov.