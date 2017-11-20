Community

Arcadia Rotary Celebrates 90 Years

– Courtesy photo

On Oct. 27, approximately 90 years to the day, the Rotary Club of Arcadia celebrated its 90th Anniversary at the Doubletree Hotel.  Over 90 Rotarians, guests and past presidents were in attendance to celebrate the event.  District Governor, Raghada Khoury and the next two district governors were also in attendance.  Emcee, Glenn Oyoung, kept the mood light, while introducing President Tony Parrille, who introduced the past presidents of the Club in attendance.  Laura Friedman, the first woman president of Arcadia Rotary, who drove down from her home in Oregon, recalled, “her fond memories of leading the club and its 75th Anniversary party.”  Past President, John Fee, who was also a district governor, recollected “what a great honor it was to serve in both capacities and celebrate the continuation of Arcadia Rotary.”

President Parrille reminded attendees that Rotary has served the City of Arcadia and the area in a variety of ways.  Arcadia Rotary constructed the fountain at Huntington Drive and Santa Anita Avenue, the clock at Holly Avenue and Huntington Drive and the patio next to the Chamber of Commerce building.  Rotary built a western fort at Camp Trask, over 20 years ago, which has served the Boy Scouts in a variety of ways.  For the last two years Rotary has placed 1000 US flags at Huntington Drive and Santa Anita Avenue for a two week period.  Sales of the flags and donations have contributed to the proposed Veterans Memorial honoring all services which will be constructed at the Community Center in Arcadia.

Annually, Rotary honors Senior Citizens with a luncheon at the Community Center, teachers from the School District, exemplary students, and fireman and policeman of the year.

