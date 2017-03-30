Arcadia Rotary Club’s Salute to Seniors Luncheon

March 30th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

The annual Salute to Seniors Luncheon sponsored by the Arcadia Rotary Club will be held on Tuesday, May 9, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Arcadia Community Center, 365 Campus Drive. At this special event, the Arcadia Rotary Club along with the City Council, Senior Commissioners, and other guests will honor Joyce Platt, the City of Arcadia 2017 Senior of the Year! Tickets will be distributed beginning Tuesday, March 28, at 7:30 a.m., limit two tickets per person.

About the Honoree:

The 2017 Senior of The Year is Joyce Platt. Joyce has been a long time teacher and volunteer in the Arcadia community. Joyce has volunteered and served on various committees and boards of many Arcadia based organizations such the Arcadia Travelers, City of Arcadia Senior Commission, Arcadia Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage, Museum Education Center, Assistance League, Performing Arts Center, Bargain Box, Arcadia Woman’s Club, Arcadia Police Department neighborhood watch and also has volunteered for the Breeders Cup at the Santa Anita Race Track. The City of Arcadia is proud of Joyce Platt for her time, dedication, and contributions to the Arcadia community. On behalf of the Arcadia Rotary Club, Arcadia Senior Citizen Commission, and the City of Arcadia, it is a pleasure to announce Joyce Platt as the 2017 Senior of the Year.