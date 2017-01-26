Arcadia Senior Center: From Waltz to West Side Story

January 26th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Arcadia Senior Services has musical lectures provided by Timeless Melodies for Education. The next program will be Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The topic will be “From the Waltz to West Side Story.” It will take place at the Arcadia Community Center, 365 Campus Drive, Arcadia. Music historian, Larry Maurer will discuss the history of American dance in the 20th century, the innovators who elevated dance to an art form and the importance of dance throughout 20th century. Some of the highlights of the presentation will be: Cagney and Cohan, Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire and more. This is a two part series with the second part scheduled for Tuesday, May 2.

Registration is currently under way, and the cost is $3. For additional information please call Arcadia Senior Services at (626) 574-5130. This program is for individuals age 50 and over.