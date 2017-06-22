Arcadia Senior Services Hosts Beach Trip

Arcadia Senior Services is hosting an excursion to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point on Tuesday, July 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A coach bus will transport participants to and from the Community Center for a memorable day. A hot dog barbecue meal with beans, potato salad and watermelon will be served. Enjoy table, recreational games and the opportunity to relax or walk along the shoreline.

Tickets are on sale now for $20 per person. If interested in attending, you can purchase your ticket online at www.arcadiaCA.gov or stop by the Arcadia Community Center at 365 Campus Drive. This program is for individuals age 50 and over. For more information, please call Arcadia Senior Services at (626) 574-5130.