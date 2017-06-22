Community

Arcadia Senior Services Hosts Beach Trip

Seniors, who are ready to enjoy a memorable day at the beach. – Courtesy photo

Arcadia Senior Services is hosting an excursion to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point on Tuesday, July 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A coach bus will transport participants to and from the Community Center for a memorable day. A hot dog barbecue meal with beans, potato salad and watermelon will be served. Enjoy table, recreational games and the opportunity to relax or walk along the shoreline.

Tickets are on sale now for $20 per person. If interested in attending, you can purchase your ticket online at www.arcadiaCA.gov or stop by the Arcadia Community Center at 365 Campus Drive. This program is for individuals age 50 and over. For more information, please call Arcadia Senior Services at (626) 574-5130.

June 22, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community

Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching