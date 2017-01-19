Arcadia Travelers to Learn about Gilb Museum

January 19th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

The Arcadia Travelers are a group of active men and women, age 50 and over, who enjoy day trips, extended travel opportunities, fellowship, and fun.

Currently there are 400 plus members and they invite you to join them and explore the possibilities that await you.

There meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month, except November and December, on the third Friday. The morning begins at 9:30 a.m. with refreshments, and the meeting begins at 10 a.m. Each month a presentation of interest to all is highlighted, as well as announcements of the many travel adventures and opportunities.

Chris Ohrmund is their current president. She announces that the January meeting will be the 27th at the Arcadia Community Center. The program will be presented by the Dr. Dana Hicks, Curator of the Gilb Museum. All are invited to attend.

For more information on the Arcadia Travelers call or visit their office Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Center. The phone is (626) 574-5130.