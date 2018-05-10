Arcadia Weekly, Your Independent News Source Welcomes Community Input

By Terry Miller

Arcadia Weekly has published and distributed a weekly newspaper every Thursday for the past two decades. As a news organization, we provide not only community information of general interest but also provide a vehicle for community input where we encourage readers to get involved.

It is our mission to provide news and information that empowers our audience and engages our community.

At a recent city council meeting, Mayor Amundson’s call for unity and a ‘cooling off’ period comes at an important time in the city’s rich history, and as a direct result of frustration that ensued during a rather contentious election. We wholeheartedly agree with the Mayor’s prudent declaration and hopefully, we as a newspaper of record, can help start the healing process and promote more accord within our eclectic and diverse city.

For the record, Arcadia Weekly has severed ties with The Sierra Madre Tattler and is no longer affiliated with the aforementioned blog in any shape or form. We felt it was in the best interest of the company.

Each week, we publish columns, opinions as well as letters to the editor. We believe in everyone’s right to free speech and welcome more letters, comments, and counter opinions – we will endeavor to publish letters submitted (space permitting).

It is our duty to be a guardian and hold government accountable.

In closing, I would personally like to invite you to get to know and become a part of this community newspaper. Visit our offices and see our operation, or perhaps send us your thoughts and concerns. Perhaps, then, we can hopefully bridge-the-gap that is not just generational but cultural.

We are your independent community newspaper with no corporate ties. We value and respect every voice and invite each of our neighbors to participate in the time honored tradition of a free press – where all voices are heard. Please send me your thoughts and concerns on how we can be a better neighbor and partner in this journey we call life: tmiller@beaconmedianews.com.