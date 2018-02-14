Arcadia Woman Makes History at Winter Olympics

Mirai Nagasu becomes first US woman to land a triple axel

Prior to Monday, there were only two women figure skaters in the world who had successfully landed a triple axel in an Olympic competition: Japanese skaters Midori Ito (in 1992) and Mao Asada (in 2010 and 2014).

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Arcadia skater Mirai Nagasu made history by becoming the third woman ever — and the first American woman ever — to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

Nagasu landed the jump during the opening jumping pass of her free skate in the figure skating team competition, which took place Sunday night (morning/early afternoon in South Korea). Her performance helped the American team win the bronze medal. silver.)