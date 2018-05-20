Community

Arcadia’s Gilb Museum to Host Spring Soiree

Enjoy wine, cheese, and fine art at the Gilb Museum’s “after hours” soiree. – Courtesy photo

By Staff

The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage will be open for a special “after hours” event on Saturday, May 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. They invite the public to join them in enjoying wine, cheese, fine art, and live acoustic music. This event will feature the Gilb’s current exhibit of vibrant watercolors, “Here and There: Artwork of Sid Bingham.” Music will be provided by violinist Sara Jones.

For more information, please call (626) 574-5440 or visit the website. The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage is located at 380 W. Huntington Drive, immediately behind the Community Center. The Museum Education Center is located at 382 W. Huntington Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (closed 12-1). Admission is always free. You can also follow the Museum on Facebook and Twitter.

May 20, 2018

