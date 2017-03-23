Arcadia’s Matt Denny’s Hosts 16th Childhood Cancer Fundraiser

March 23rd, 2017 by Terry Miller

Approximately $56,615 raised in one night with the help of 84 shaved heads

It all started about 16 years ago by some New York insurance executives; the St. Baldrick’s annual fundraising event has grown exponentially in popularity, especially locally.

Each year 160,000 children are diagnosed with cancer. Cancer is the number one disease killer of children in the U.S. and Canada.

On a national level, the St. Baldrick’s foundation has thus far raised $19,684,000 this year alone according to the Monrovia St. Baldrick’s office.

Locally, at Matt McSweeny’s popular speakeasy, Matt Denny’s Ale House hosted the 16th annual event last Wednesday to shave heads in solidarity with children suffering from cancer being treated at City of Hope, seemed to attract a lot more people than in years’ past.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation and Matt Denny’s hosted the head-shaving event to raise funds and awareness for life-saving childhood cancer research.

Why all the shaved heads? St. Baldrick’s is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for childhood cancer research by hosting worldwide head-shaving events where volunteers collect pledges to shave their heads in solidarity with kids with cancer, raising money to fund childhood cancer.

In Monrovia, another event took place in TPhillips which shaved 73 heads and raised $22, 106.