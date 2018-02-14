Arcadia’s Methodist Hospital Raises Cash and Spirits During Fat Tuesday

Dr. John and Margaret Quigley Honored

One of Methodist Hospital’s highest profile and most successful events which falls on Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras each year attracts hundreds of attendees and dozens of exclusive restaurants. This year’s “beads and boas” event was one of the most successful ever according to organizers.

Dr. John and Margaret Quigley were declared “King and Queen of Mardi Gras 2018.”

Proceeds from Mardi Gras 2018 will go toward the creation of an orthopedic-specific unit at Methodist Hospital – our Joint & Spine Pavilion, to be staffed by specially-trained nurses and therapists, who will provide a wellness-based approach to care and recovery.

Currently, physicians at Methodist Hospital provide a full range of orthopedic care, including total joint replacement, spine surgery, fracture care, and physical rehabilitation.

Co-chairs Dr. Stephen & Patty Soldo and Sherri Taylor ensured the success of the high profile fundraiser.

The 80z All Stars, a California 1980s tribute band, provided some great cover songs. Other activities included the always eclectic Mardi Gras parade, a silent auction, dancing and mouth-watering food prepared by more than 30 of the area’s most successful restaurants.