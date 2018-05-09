Arcadia’s Methodist Hospital Recently Opens New Joint & Spine Pavilion

Methodist Hospital of Southern California recently opened a new Joint and Spine Pavilion that will enable the hospital to better collaborate with surgeons to provide customized orthopedic care for patients, leading to optimal outcomes and a more active lifestyle.

Methodist Hospital already offers a full range of high quality surgical orthopedic services, so the new Joint & Spine Pavilion will further enhance the hospital’s outstanding orthopedic care, which includes total joint replacement, spine surgery, fracture care, and physical rehabilitation. The Joint & Spine Pavilion features 24 beds with many amenities. Local dignitaries, physicians, nurses, and hospital staff cut the ribbon at the new Pavilion.

“The Methodist Hospital Joint & Spine Pavilion will be staffed by specially-trained nurses and therapists and will provide a wellness-based approach to care and recovery,” said Hospital President and CEO Dan Ausman. “Our goal with the new Pavilion is to provide tailored orthopedic care so patients are able to rehab and get back to their normal lifestyle as quickly as possible.”

Care for both inpatient and outpatient orthopedic procedures begins before the patient is admitted to the hospital. Pre-surgical education, care coordination, and rehabilitation planning are provided by caring and knowledgeable hospital staff.

“Our specially-trained nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and dietary staff educate and support patients as they move through recovery,” Ausman said.

Much of the funding for the new unit was generated at the hospital’s 23rd annual Mardi Gras Food Fest in February at Santa Anita Park, an event sponsored by Methodist Hospital Foundation. More than 800 guests attended the celebration, which raised $145,000 for the new Joint & Spine Pavilion.