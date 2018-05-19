Community

Arcadia’s Recreation and Community Services Department Accepting Summer Registrations

Arcadia residents can now register for summer classes, such as swimming, online. – Courtesy photo

Copies of “The Peacock Buzz” are available at the City of Arcadia Recreation Office, Library, and City Hall or by going to the city’s website under the Recreation and Community Services Department.  Participants are able to view, register, and pay for City offered activities and programs through the City of Arcadia’s website. For more information please call (626) 574-5113 or log onto the city’s website and look for the online link to recreation programs.  Residents can now register for classes and activities online.  Everyone else can begin registering in person, by mail, online, or by fax on Monday, May 21. Summer activities fill up quickly so get your registration requests in to assure your spot.

May 19, 2018

