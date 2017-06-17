Community

Arcadia’s Summer Watering Schedule Now in Effect Until October 31

Arcadia’s summer watering schedule is in effect despite recent rains. – Courtesy photo

Please remember to schedule your irrigation system to only water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays before 9:00 AM and after 6:00 PM, limit 10 minutes per station.

Although the Governor had lifted the drought state of emergency on April 7, Arcadia’s local groundwater supply is still in a stage of recovery despite recent winter rains. Please help the City conserve water and make sustainability a lifestyle. For more information, visit the City’s water conservation page here or contact mjiang@ArcadiaCA.gov

 

June 17, 2017

