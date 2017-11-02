Aspiring Writers Welcomed to NaNoWriMo

Nov. 4 and 18 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Are you a writer, aspiring writer, or someone who loves a challenge? Experience the NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) challenge to write a novel in just one month.

Arcadia Public Library is hosting two open writing sessions on Saturday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 18, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. You can meet with fellow writers and a special NaNoWriMo coach who will help you get started, track your progress and encourage your efforts. No registration required. Curious? https://nanowrimo.org/

For more information, please call 626.821.5569 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/library. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.