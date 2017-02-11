Bark for Life: A Canine Event to Fight Cancer from the American Cancer Society

February 11th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

On Saturday, March 4, the City of Arcadia along with the Hope Can Cure Cancer Club from Arcadia High School is hosting a Bark for Life Event. Bark for Life is a noncompetitive walk event for dogs and their owners to raise funds for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Bark for Life is directly related to Arcadia’s Relay for Life and shares the theme, “Celebrate. Remember. Fight Back.” So bring your best canine friends and join us for a fun-filled day starting with a walk, and continuing with demonstrations, contests, and games. Please remember dogs must be on a leash and please be ready to clean up after your four legged friends.

By supporting Bark for Life, you help the American Cancer Society save lives, and that helps us move closer to our ultimate goal of creating a world with less cancer and more birthdays. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m. To register your dog, please visit: www.relayforlife.org/barkarcadiaca. The cost is $15 for your first dog and $10 for your second dog.

For information contact the City of Arcadia, Recreation and Community Services, (626) 574-5113