California Trucking Association Donates to Foothill Unity

January 10th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

(Left to right) Pete Amundson Jr. Mike Antenesse, FUCI Chief Administrative Officer, Peter Amundson Sr. Vice Chair of the LA/Orange County California Trucking Association, Raina Martinez, Development/Donor Relations Director, Tashera Taylor, Client Services Director.
– Courtesy photo

 

Peter Amundson and his son donated $1000 to Foothill Unity Center recently, on behalf of the California Trucking Association of which Amundson Sr. is the Vice Chairman of the Los Angeles/Orange County Unit.

The California Trucking Association (CTA) has been serving the commercial motor carrier industry in California for 81 years. They promote and work to maintain a safe, environmentally responsible and efficient California transportation goods movement system. For more, go to http://www.caltrux.org/

