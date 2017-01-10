California Trucking Association Donates to Foothill Unity

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
January 10th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly
Peter Amundson and his son donated $1000 to Foothill Unity Center recently, on behalf of the California Trucking Association of which Amundson Sr. is the Vice Chairman of the Los Angeles/Orange County Unit.
The California Trucking Association (CTA) has been serving the commercial motor carrier industry in California for 81 years. They promote and work to maintain a safe, environmentally responsible and efficient California transportation goods movement system. For more, go to http://www.caltrux.org/