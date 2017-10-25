Calling All Crafters for the Arcadia Senior Gift Shop Fall Craft Fair

The City of Arcadia Recreation & Community Service Department, Senior Services Division operates a gift shop at the Arcadia Community Center at 365 Campus Drive and is open to the public, Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Just in time for the holidays, the Arcadia Community Center Gift Shop is hosting a Fall Craft Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Community Center in the main ballroom.

Crafters who wish to participate may enroll at the Gift Shop during open hours. The table rental fee is $30 with all sales going to the crafters. Crafts can be general or holiday themed and must be self-crafted. Sorry, no baked goods or homemade edibles are allowed.

For more information please contact the Recreation and Community Services Department Senior Services at (626) 574-5130.