Cats in the Garden: Arcadia Arboretum Hosts a Car Show on Oct. 7

A collection of cat-inspired automobiles including Jaguars, Tigers and more as well as some returning favorites, cobras and mustangs, will captivate visitors as they admire these sleek cars amidst the garden setting. The cars will be spread throughout the Arboretum with the owners and drivers on hand to share the cars’ unique stories. Fun for all ages, the day-long event will feature kids’ activities including: a car-themed scavenger hunt, feline-inspired nature crafts and photo opportunities.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Admission ranges from $4 to $9, but is free for members. For more information, you can visit www.arboretum.org or call (626) 821-3222.