The annual patriotic concert is happening in Arcadia Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 614 West Foothill Blvd, Arcadia CA. (210 Fwy at Baldwin). Guest Speaker will be Jack McEwan, Captain, U.S. Arny Air Corps, World War II Veteran. The public is welcome and admission is free.