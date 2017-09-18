City of Arcadia Father Daughter Dance

Fathers, Grandfathers and Uncles, treat your princess to a night filled with fun and excitement while creating wonderful memories together. Come dressed in your most elegant attire for an evening featuring gourmet dining, a DJ, dancing, exciting games, and activities.

Held on Friday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., this event is for girls ages 4-13 and is $52 per couple, $12 for an additional daughter and will take place at the Arcadia Community Center, 365 Campus Drive, Arcadia. Advance registration is required. No registration will be taken on site. For more information please call (626) 574-5113.