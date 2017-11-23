City of Arcadia Kicks Off Holiday Season With Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

The City of Arcadia celebrates the start of the holiday season with the third annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration on Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event takes place at the Arcadia Transit Plaza on the corner of Santa Clara Street and North First Avenue, and will feature the lighting of the official Christmas Tree in Arcadia by the Mayor, City Council, and Santa Claus.

Santa will arrive on an Arcadia Fire Truck and help the Mayor “flip the switch,” bringing the festive tree to life with lights and decorations. The celebration includes free cocoa and cookies, strolling carolers, a kids’ craft table where youngsters can decorate their own ornaments, and holiday photos. One of the highlights of this event is the holiday craft market featuring a variety of local, handcrafted items, gifts, and foods.

Bring a little joy to the children in need in our community by donating a new, unwrapped toy. The City will deliver the donated toys to the Foothill Unity Center in time for their annual toy distribution.

The tree lighting marks the beginning of fun holiday festivities. The merriment continues throughout the month of December with three holiday events. The always popular Breakfast with Santa is on December 2 at the Community Center with two options for breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. or 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. The Holiday Snow Festival is on Dec. 2 at the Community Center from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Last but not least, the Downtown Arcadia Holiday Market is on Dec. 9 and fills South First Avenue from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. with artisans highlighting their handcraft and food items at this artisanal street fair.

For additional information, please contact Laena Shakarian at lshakarian@ArcadiaCA.gov.