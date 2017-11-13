Community

City of Arcadia Kid’s Night Out

6-11 p.m. Friday, November 17

Join us at the Arcadia Community Center, 365 Huntington Drive, Arcadia 91007, for some sweet fun. Kid’s Night Out provides kids a night of fun and play so mom and dad can enjoy an evening out or a quiet evening at home.  The Arcadia Recreation Staff and Volunteers offer dinner, themed games, supervision and a movie for children ages 4 and above. All activities will be geared toward elementary school children; anyone younger must be potty trained.  Accommodations cannot be made for special dietary needs.  The cost is $22 per child and also includes snacks and beverages.  Pre-registration is mandatory.  Registration for Kid’s Night Out can be done online at ArcadiaCA.gov by fax, (626)-821-4370 or by coming into the Recreation Office, 375 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA  91007. For more information please call (626)-574-5113.

November 13, 2017

