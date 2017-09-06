City of Arcadia Launches Innovative Social Media Program

The City of Arcadia is announcing the launch of Connect Arcadia, a new social media program designed to provide residents, businesses, and visitors with City information without clogging up your news feed. Beginning with Twitter, this new medium groups similar City functions and services into one account in order to provide followers with maximum exposure to City information with the least amount of clutter.

“Social media has become the primary tool for many to consume news and information. With so many competing interests, it’s hard to keep up with everything without being overwhelmed,” said City Manager Dominic Lazzaretto.

“Connect Arcadia’s innovative approach cuts through all the noise by combining 10 City departments into 4 distinct channels. This is the future for social media.”

Follow the City of Arcadia on Twitter using the following handles. For more information, please visit the City of Arcadia’s website at: www.ArcadiaCA.gov/socialmedia

– @DiscoverArcadia – Explore your community with Discover Arcadia. Stay current on City news, special events, and the happenings at City Hall and around town. (General City)

– @ProtectArcadia – Quality of life is our mission. Protect Arcadia offers public and life safety tips, and information on crime prevention to preserve and protect your home or business. (Police & Fire)

– @EnrichArcadia – Enrich Arcadia has something for everyone. Our goal is to provide inclusive programs and services to foster health and wellness, lifelong learning, and community. (Recreation & Community Services, Library, & Museum)

– @ShapeArcadia – Shape Arcadia keeps you up to date on City projects and smart strategies that promote economic growth and sustainability to enhance Arcadia’s unique cultural and historical character. (Development Services & Public Works)

For additional information, please contact Laena Shakarian at lshakarian@ArcadiaCA.gov or 574-5434.